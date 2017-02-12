The Islamic State's new threat: child terrorists
The package ordered online arrived at his second-floor apartment on a brisk Saturday morning, a cardboard box packed with magnesium, potassium nitrate and aluminum powder for a homemade bomb. Weeks ahead of the attack, police said, the terrorist cell's leader - an Islamist his comrades called the Emir - had issued precautionary orders.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|11 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|58
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|17 hr
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|22 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
