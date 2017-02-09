The extremists have links to hate pre...

The extremists have links to hate preacher Anjem Choudary

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Droitwich Advertiser

Five extremists with links to hate preacher Anjem Choudary are facing jail for their part in drumming up support for Islamic State following a major undercover police operation. A covert officer infiltrated the Luton chapter of the banned group Al-Muhajiroun and secretly recorded speeches over 20 months before police swooped to arrest them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Droitwich Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... 1 hr Trump your President 44
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... 12 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 16 hr Captain Yesterday 51
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Feb 7 WarForOil 2
News 5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ... Feb 7 nat'l prayer conv... 12
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC