That 'Valuable Intel' From The Yemen Raid? It Was 10 Years Old
A terrorist video released on Friday by the Pentagon to show what it called intelligence gleaned by the recent raid in Yemen actually was made about 10 years ago, it acknowledged. Defense officials cancelled a briefing they had called to discuss the value of the information recovered from Yemen and took the video off the website of the U.S. Central Command.
