Terrorists who shot at Israeli motorists arrested
The Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Police arrested in Januray two terrorists who had carried out shooting attacks on a main road in Binyamin, it was cleared for publication Sunday. The terrorists, who are 17 year old youths, were arrested several hours after one of the shooting attacks on January 27. They are residents of the village of Deir Abu Mashal in northwestern Binyamin.
