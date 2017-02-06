Terror Snap Shot: ISIS Recruitment, A...

Terror Snap Shot: ISIS Recruitment, Ability to Carry Out Western Attacks Undiminished

Despite being pummeled by coalition forces in Iraq and Syria for months, ISIS has suffered few losses when it comes to recruitment and terror attacks outside of its territory according to the "Monthly Terror Snap Shot" released by the House Homeland Security Committee majority. "Although ISIS faces continued counterterrorism pressure in its key safe havens, the group's external operations plotting appears undiminished.

