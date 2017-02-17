Terror fears in France after knifeman...

Terror fears in France after knifeman goes beserk in town where al-Qaeda killed two Muslim soldiers

Mirror.co.uk

A knife-wielding attacker was shot by police in south west France today after wounding a woman in the shoulder. The unnamed assailant, who is said to be 32 and from the French overseas territory of Reunion Island, struck in the town of Montauban, north of Toulouse.

