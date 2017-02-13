Tenn. man who plotted NY mosque attack won't face terror charges

A Tennessee man won't face terrorism charges for plotting an attack against an upstate New York mosque - and attorneys claim it's because federal terrorism statues almost exclusively focus on foreign extremists. Robert Doggart was arrested in April 2015 after authorities discovered that he had been trying to recruit people to burn down a mosque in "Islamberg," a self-named, predominantly Muslim community near Hancock, according to court records.

