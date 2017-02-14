Syrian state media says talks should ...

Syrian state media says talks should focus on terrorism

" A Syrian state-owned newspaper says talks with the opposition in Kazakhstan will not be "fruitful" unless they are focused on fighting terrorism. The two-day conference in Astana that begins Wednesday is aimed at strengthening a Dec. 30 cease-fire.

