Source: A target of Yemen raid was al Qaeda chief
A senior US military official told CNN Monday that intelligence collection wasn't the only objective of the recent military raid in Yemen but the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had also been targeted. if the leader, Qassim al-Rimi, wasn't there, the US military believed it would find intelligence that would help lead to him, the officials said.
