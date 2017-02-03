Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre
Paris was plunged into panic - again - when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with two machetes on Friday and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|1 hr
|Steve
|12
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Thu
|Dave
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|Jan 30
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|Jan 30
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC