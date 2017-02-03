Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre

14 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

Paris was plunged into panic - again - when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with two machetes on Friday and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,232 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,660

