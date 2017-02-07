Separatist commander assassinated in eastern Ukraine
Rebels' Donets News Agency said Mikhail Tolstykh, better known under his nom de guerre Givi, died early Wednesday morning in what it described as a terrorist attack. Several Russian media outlets said Tolstykh died in an explosion in his office.
