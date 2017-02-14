San Bernardino terrorist attack shootera s friend to plead guilty to aiding plot
Enrique Marquez Jr. will admit in court this week that he illegally purchased the rifles used in the deadly San Bernardino terrorist siege for friend Syed Rizwan Farook and that he helped Farook form plans for attacks on the 91 Freeway and Riverside City College that were later scuttled, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 14. Marquez, a 25-year-old Riverside resident, has agreed to a deal that could imprison him for the statutory maximum sentence of 25 years to life in federal prison, a news release said. He faced up to 50 years in federal prison if convicted of all charges and if the maximum sentences were served consecutively.
