San Bernardino terrorist attack shoot...

San Bernardino terrorist attack shootera s friend to plead guilty to aiding plot

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Enrique Marquez Jr. will admit in court this week that he illegally purchased the rifles used in the deadly San Bernardino terrorist siege for friend Syed Rizwan Farook and that he helped Farook form plans for attacks on the 91 Freeway and Riverside City College that were later scuttled, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 14. Marquez, a 25-year-old Riverside resident, has agreed to a deal that could imprison him for the statutory maximum sentence of 25 years to life in federal prison, a news release said. He faced up to 50 years in federal prison if convicted of all charges and if the maximum sentences were served consecutively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 9 hr Mikey 4
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Mon Lawrence Wolf 60
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC