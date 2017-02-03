Royal Marine pleads guilty to Northern Ireland terror charges
A Royal Marine has pleaded guilty to hoarding explosives and weapons in preparation for a Northern Ireland-related terror attack. Ciaran Maxwell, 31, of Exminster, Devon, admitted to all charges against him at the Old Bailey today, including allegations that he stashed explosives in purpose-built caches in England and Northern Ireland between January 2011 and August 2016.
