Report: Islamic State group's 'business model' near collapse
The Islamic State group is hemorrhaging money with every piece of territory it loses, according to a new analysis that found that the group's "business model" is on the path to failure. The analysis released Saturday by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence and the accounting firm EY found that the self-proclaimed caliphate's financial resources have been drained substantially since the days beginning in mid-2014 when it captured banks, oil wells and entire warehouses of weapons as it amassed land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|19 hr
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Wed
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC