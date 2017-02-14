Records: Man to plead guilty to aidin...

Records: Man to plead guilty to aiding San Bernardino attack

Read more: Daily Journal

A man who prosecutors say purchased the guns used by the San Bernardino attackers has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and lying when he bought the weapons used in the deadly attack, according to court documents released Tuesday. Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside, admitted in a plea agreement that he bought the assault rifles used by Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the Dec. 2, 2015, attack at a public health agency gathering that left 14 people dead and injured nearly two dozen others.

