Raqqa: ISIL's Bomb Expert Kills Terrorist Group's Security Members in Suicide Attack
A An ISIL bomb and explosives expert blew himself up among the terrorist group's security officials in Raqqa province, killing several of them. Abu alA Bara Tunnisi, ISIL's bomb and explosives expert, committed a suicide attack on the ISIL security officials, killing at least three of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|1 hr
|learntowrite
|1
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|4 hr
|Choose whats right
|57
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|5 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC