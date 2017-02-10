Raqqa: ISIL's Bomb Expert Kills Terro...

Raqqa: ISIL's Bomb Expert Kills Terrorist Group's Security Members in Suicide Attack

16 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A An ISIL bomb and explosives expert blew himself up among the terrorist group's security officials in Raqqa province, killing several of them. Abu alA Bara Tunnisi, ISIL's bomb and explosives expert, committed a suicide attack on the ISIL security officials, killing at least three of them.

