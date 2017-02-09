President Trump blasts John McCain over raid in Yemen that killed Navy SEAL
President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer are not holding back about Senator and former prisoner of war John McCain's comments about a raid on a terrorist compound in Yemen that left one Navy SEAL dead and several others wounded. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, assigned to an East Coast based special warfare unit, was killed in the raid, along with many civilians.
