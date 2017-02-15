PNP-Eastern Visayas on alert for possible rebel attacks
The Philippine National Police in Eastern Visayas has raised alert over possible attacks of New People's Army in town centers after the termination of unilateral ceasefire between the government and communist rebels. "We have strengthened forces of different police stations by augmenting them with personnel from the Police Public Safety Company and the support system from the Philippine Army," said PNP Eastern Visayas Regional Director Elmer Beltejar.
