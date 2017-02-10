Philippine militants release video of German's beheading
Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines released a video showing the beheading of a German hostage in the first sign the brutal Filipino militants carried out a threat to kill him after a ransom deadline lapsed over the weekend. President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser dealing with Muslim rebel groups, Jesus Dureza, condemned the killing of Jurgen Gustav Kantner as barbaric, saying the Philippine military and other groups "exhausted all efforts to save his life" up to the final moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|6 hr
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC