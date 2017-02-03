Pentagon releases seized al Qaeda pro...

Pentagon releases seized al Qaeda propaganda video to justify...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Pentagon released video clips from seized al Qaeda propaganda on Friday to justify the weekend raid by SEAL Team 6 in Yemen in which "almost everything went wrong." US Central Command uploaded video it said was seized from a computer during the operation, which featured a masked man teaching "would-be terrorists" how to build bombs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 10 min Frogface Kate 16
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Thu Dave 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... Jan 30 USA Today 1
News Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A... Jan 30 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Jan 30 Flash 25
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC