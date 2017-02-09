Paris' Eiffel Tower to get anti-terrorist glass barrier around base
The Eiffel Tower, one of the world's most famous landmarks, will get a glass wall built round its base under a plan to provide extra protection against terrorist attacks. The 324-metre-high structure, which gets about seven million visitors a year, already has protective metal fencing around its base, erected temporarily for the Euro football championship of 2016.
