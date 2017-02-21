Pakistan to send paramilitaries to fight Punjab militants
Pakistan said Wednesday it will send paramilitary forces to crack down on Islamic militants in the Punjab province, a move that the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had long rejected because of opposition among its Islamist supporters. The decision to deploy the paramilitary forces, which have had some success against extremists in other hot spots, came after a wave of attacks killed more than 125 people last week, including an Islamic State suicide bombing at a famed shrine that killed 90. Sharif's younger brother is the chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC