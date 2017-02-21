Pakistan to send paramilitaries to fi...

Pakistan to send paramilitaries to fight Punjab militants

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Pakistan said Wednesday it will send paramilitary forces to crack down on Islamic militants in the Punjab province, a move that the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had long rejected because of opposition among its Islamist supporters. The decision to deploy the paramilitary forces, which have had some success against extremists in other hot spots, came after a wave of attacks killed more than 125 people last week, including an Islamic State suicide bombing at a famed shrine that killed 90. Sharif's younger brother is the chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Feb 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC