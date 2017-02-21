Pakistan to send paramilitaries to fight Punjab militants

Pakistan said Wednesday it will send paramilitary forces to crack down on Islamic militants in the Punjab province, a move that the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had long rejected because of opposition among its Islamist supporters. The decision to deploy the paramilitary forces, which have had some success against extremists in other hot spots, came after a wave of attacks killed more than 125 people last week, including an Islamic State suicide bombing at a famed shrine that killed 90. Sharif's younger brother is the chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province.

