Officials doubt claim ISIS leader wounded in strike but say hunt continues
American and Iraqi officials contacted by ABC News were in dispute over the strike Monday, with one Iraqi official claiming al-Baghdadi was in the targeted city of al-Qa'im, while most of the others voiced strong skepticism. Numerous senior American counterterrorism officials made it clear they aren't uncorking champagne in celebration just yet, though some reiterated that al-Baghdadi is being aggressively hunted amid a stepped-up U.S.-led campaign in Mosul and may not survive for long.
