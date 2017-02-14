Officials doubt claim ISIS leader wou...

Officials doubt claim ISIS leader wounded in strike but say hunt continues

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

American and Iraqi officials contacted by ABC News were in dispute over the strike Monday, with one Iraqi official claiming al-Baghdadi was in the targeted city of al-Qa'im, while most of the others voiced strong skepticism. Numerous senior American counterterrorism officials made it clear they aren't uncorking champagne in celebration just yet, though some reiterated that al-Baghdadi is being aggressively hunted amid a stepped-up U.S.-led campaign in Mosul and may not survive for long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... 34 min James 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... 19 hr Lawrence Wolf 60
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Sat learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Sat RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC