Officials: 4 arrested in France, including teen, explosives seized in thwarted terror attack

Read more: Post-gazette.com

French anti-terrorism forces arrested four people in southern France on Friday, including a 16-year-old girl, and uncovered a makeshift laboratory with the explosive TATP and other base ingredients for fabricating a bomb, the Paris prosecutor's office said. The prosecutor's office said around 70 grams of TATP were seized in the home of a 20-year-old man in the Montpellier area, along with a liter each of acetone, oxygenated water and sulfuric acid.

