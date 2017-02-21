NK assassination to serve as momentum for adding Pyongyang to terrorism list
The recent killing of the half brother of North Korea's leader would serve as momentum for relisting the communist regime as a state sponsor of terrorism, a senior South Korean official said Thursday. Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of late former leader Kim Jong-il, died on Feb. 13 at an airport in Kuala Lumpur after apparently being poisoned by two Asian women.
