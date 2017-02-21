NJ ready for a possible new terrorism...

NJ ready for a possible new terrorism after death of the blind sheik

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey homeland security officials are on a heightened state of alert following the death of Egyptian cleric Omar Abdel Rahman a few days ago. Rahman, known as the Blind Sheikh, was sentenced to life behind bars in a federal prison for inspiring the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and other terrorist actions.

