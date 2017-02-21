New National Security Advisor doesn't believe in "radical Islamic terrorism"?
President Trump's new National Security Advisor doesn't believe it is "helpful" to say the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism." President Trump's newly appointed national security adviser has told his staff that Muslims who commit terrorist acts are perverting their religion, rejecting a key ideological view of other senior Trump advisers and signaling a potentially more moderate approach to the Islamic world.
