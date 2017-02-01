New film links McVeigh to far-right a...

New film links McVeigh to far-right ahead of OKC bombing

There are 1 comment on the Washington Times story from 17 hrs ago, titled New film links McVeigh to far-right ahead of OKC bombing. In it, Washington Times reports that:

It didn't start out that way, but a new documentary tying various threads among far-right extremists and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh serves as a history lesson and, indirectly, as a warning that something so horrible could happen again. " Oklahoma City ," directed by Barak Goodman , airs Tuesday night in PBS' "American Experience" series after its premiere last month at the Sundance Film Festival.

ccc

Phoenix, AZ

#1 10 hrs ago
If it did happen again, it couldn't happen to a more deserving group of people. Ya'll deserve the best!
Chicago, IL

