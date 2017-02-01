Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:23 p.m.At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east

A damaged gas pipe is repaired after being punctured by shelling earlier in the morning on February 1, 2017 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and more than two dozen wounded in an outburst of fighting with Russian-backed rebels since the weekend that is playing out against a backdrop of still uncertain relations between Moscow and Washington.

