Nation-Now 1 hour ago 12:23 p.m.At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers killed in disputed east
A damaged gas pipe is repaired after being punctured by shelling earlier in the morning on February 1, 2017 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. At least 12 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and more than two dozen wounded in an outburst of fighting with Russian-backed rebels since the weekend that is playing out against a backdrop of still uncertain relations between Moscow and Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|7 hr
|Dave
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|Jan 30
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|Jan 30
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Jan 30
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Jan 28
|ashamed of trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC