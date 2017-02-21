Myanmar's Suu Kyi breaks silence on k...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi breaks silence on killing of top lawyer

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke a month-long silence on the daylight assassination of her advisor, calling his killing a 'great loss' for the country's democracy struggle. Legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy, Ko Ni, was shot dead in January outside Yangon airport AFP/Hong Sar YANGON: Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has broken a month long silence on the daylight assassination of her advisor, calling his killing a "great loss" for the country's democracy struggle.

