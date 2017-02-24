Moutia Elzahed to be charged for refu...

Moutia Elzahed to be charged for refusing to stand for a District Court judge

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A woman who refused to stand for a judge due to her Islamic faith will become the first person to be charged with new disrespectful behaviour laws. Moutia Elzahed, the husband of convicted terrorist recruiter Hamdi Alqudsi , refused to stand for NSW District Court judge Audrey Balla in December during a civil case against the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... 10 min Horacio 23
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... 3 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 7 hr Captain Yesterday 51
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Feb 7 WarForOil 2
News 5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ... Feb 7 nat'l prayer conv... 12
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC