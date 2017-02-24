Mosque shooting: Building a more inclusive Quebec
Fariha Naqvi-Mohamed's parents arrived in Montreal on Christmas Day 1974 with a few hundreds dollars in their pocket, a 3-month old baby on their lap and dreams of a better life. It was Pierre Elliott Trudeau who inspired them to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|23
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|19 min
|davy
|4
|Massacre reference an error, adviser says
|4 hr
|Rayfus
|1
|SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters...
|Feb 2
|Dave
|1
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Jan 31
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|Jan 30
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC