More than 400 Islamic State suspects ...

More than 400 Islamic State suspects arrested in Turkey by counter-terrorism squads

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Turkish counter-terrorism police have detained between 400 and 450 people suspected of involvement with the Islamic State . It was the largest operation yet carried out by Turkish police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 45 min 16 TEEN SHOTS 35
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... 4 hr gwww 5
News Massacre reference an error, adviser says 14 hr Rayfus 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... Jan 30 USA Today 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,590,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC