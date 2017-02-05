More than 400 Islamic State suspects arrested in Turkey by counter-terrorism squads
Turkish counter-terrorism police have detained between 400 and 450 people suspected of involvement with the Islamic State . It was the largest operation yet carried out by Turkish police.
