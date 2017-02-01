Merkel visits Turkey with ties frayed over terrorism fight

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Turkey on Thursday for the first time since July's failed coup, seeking to bolster a relationship frayed by differences over issues from the fight against terrorism to free speech. Merkel is due to hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during the one-day visit to Ankara, and is also expected to meet members of the main secularist and pro-Kurdish opposition parties, officials said.

