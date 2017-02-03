Mail-order terrorism
Defense Ministry officials working in conjunction with the Shin Bet internal security agency intercepted what they believe to be a large shipment of equipment ordered by the Hamas terror organization. Hundreds of packages of drones and other electronic equipment destined for the Gaza Strip were seized by authorities, who claim the contraband was likely intended for use in terror activities against Israel.
