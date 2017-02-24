Louvre attack suspect silent during i...

Louvre attack suspect silent during initial questioning

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

An Egyptian man suspected of charging soldiers at Paris' Louvre museum with a machete was questioned by French investigators Sunday for the first time since the attack. The Paris prosecutor's office said the suspect, who allegedly shouted "Allahu akbar!" while rushing toward the soldiers and was shot four times after slightly injuring one, remained silent during the interview and will remain in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p... 54 min kuda 3
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 10 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 35
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... 14 hr gwww 5
News Massacre reference an error, adviser says Sun Rayfus 1
News SNP MSP sparks anger over Ira 'freedom fighters... Feb 2 Dave 1
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Jan 31 values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... Jan 31 values eh 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC