Louvre attack suspect silent during initial questioning
An Egyptian man suspected of charging soldiers at Paris' Louvre museum with a machete was questioned by French investigators Sunday for the first time since the attack. The Paris prosecutor's office said the suspect, who allegedly shouted "Allahu akbar!" while rushing toward the soldiers and was shot four times after slightly injuring one, remained silent during the interview and will remain in custody.
