London bombing survivor Gill Hicks to Donald Trump, 'this is what terrorism looks like'
I've been one of the many, I'm sure, who have given much thought about your crusade against 'fake news' and your unfortunate propensity to condemn non-existent terrorist attacks, like Sweden and Bowling Green, indeed to seek to elaborate crime throughout the world as the 'work' of terrorists. Gill Hicks: "Time hasn't masked the memory, nor the fact that I will never physically recover, my legs will never grow back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC