Leonard Pitts: White terrorism not as bad a Muslim terrorism?

That, believe it or not, was the crux of an argument Sean Duffy, a Republican representative from Wisconsin, made last week on CNN. What follows has been condensed for space, but it unfolded like this: Asked by anchor Alisyn Camerota about the Trump regime's failure to condemn a recent massacre in which six Muslims were killed by a white extremist in Quebec, Duffy allowed that, "Murder on both sides is wrong," but insisted, "There is a difference."

