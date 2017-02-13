Lebanese president in Egypt, defends ...

Lebanese president in Egypt, defends Hezbollah's arms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, Christian leader Michel Aoun speaks to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon. The newly elected Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrived in Egypt for the first time since his inauguration, shortly after defending the militant group Hezbollah's arms role in a Sunday interview with Egyptian TV network CBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Sun South Knox Hombre 58
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Sat learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Sat RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol... Feb 9 Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 8 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News "Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant Feb 7 WarForOil 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC