Lawsuits Claim Facebook Helped Terrorist Plot Attacks

Two lawsuits against Facebook, including a $1 billion claim that it aided and abetted terrorism, are scheduled to be heard in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. According to a press release by the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, the billion-dollar case centers on the death of U.S. Army veteran Taylor Force, who died in March 2016 in a Hamas stabbing attack when he was visiting Israel as part of a Vanderbilt University program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.