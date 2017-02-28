Lawsuits Claim Facebook Helped Terrorist Plot Attacks
Two lawsuits against Facebook, including a $1 billion claim that it aided and abetted terrorism, are scheduled to be heard in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. According to a press release by the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, the billion-dollar case centers on the death of U.S. Army veteran Taylor Force, who died in March 2016 in a Hamas stabbing attack when he was visiting Israel as part of a Vanderbilt University program.
