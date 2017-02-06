Kellyanne Bowling Green "attack" pt 3
There's a new, third time Trump's counselor talked about a fictitious terrorist attack - undermining the excuse she misspoke. Kellyanne Conway referred to a fictitious "Bowling Green attack" to defend President Donald Trump's ban on travel and immigration days before she said she misspoke on MSNBC's Hardball .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|2 hr
|nat'l prayer conv...
|9
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|3 hr
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|14
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|3
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|42
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|17 hr
|depressinglee
|1
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Sun
|gwww
|5
|Massacre reference an error, adviser says
|Sun
|Rayfus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC