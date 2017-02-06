Kellyanne Bowling Green "attack" pt 3

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

There's a new, third time Trump's counselor talked about a fictitious terrorist attack - undermining the excuse she misspoke. Kellyanne Conway referred to a fictitious "Bowling Green attack" to defend President Donald Trump's ban on travel and immigration days before she said she misspoke on MSNBC's Hardball .

