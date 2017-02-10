Japan killjoys wage war on Valentine's - conspiracy'

Members of Kakuhido , or the Revolutionary Alliance of Men that Women find Unattractive, are trying to overthrow the annual celebration of romance As Japan prepares to celebrate Valentine's Day, a cranky group of marxist protesters have called for an end to public displays of love, claiming it hurts their feelings. Members of Kakuhido , or the Revolutionary Alliance of Men that Women find Unattractive, unfurled a giant "Smash Valentine's Day" banner as the party-poopers set off to try and overthrow the annual celebration of romance.

