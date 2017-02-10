Italian cop who shot dead ISIS terrorist won't get award
THE Italian police officer who shot dead Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri will not be decorated for heroism by Germany because his own extreme fascist links - along with those of his colleague - have been exposed. A photo of Luca ScatA wearing a Union Jack T-shirt with his right armed raised in the Nazi salute was published in Germany's Bild newspaper on Monday.
