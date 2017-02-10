'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism: UN...

'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism: UN chief1 hour ago

20 hrs ago

"Islamophobia" in parts of the world is fuelling terrorism, the head of the United Nations said on a visit to Saudi Arabia today, as anti-immigrant sentiment rises in some countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the comment to reporters after talks with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

