'Islamophobia' fuelling terrorism: UN chief1 hour ago
"Islamophobia" in parts of the world is fuelling terrorism, the head of the United Nations said on a visit to Saudi Arabia today, as anti-immigrant sentiment rises in some countries. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made the comment to reporters after talks with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|58
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sat
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Sat
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|Why a judge let a suit continue against psychol...
|Feb 9
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Feb 7
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC