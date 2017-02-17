ISIS terrorist discovered plotting attacks in Israel
In a joint operation, Israel Police, the Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police's Special Police Unit arrested 35-year-old Anas Haj Yahiya. Yahiya is a resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe and is suspected of involvement in ISIS activities.
