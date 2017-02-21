Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee

This militant photo released by Ninawa State - a media arm of the Islamic State group on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 shows Abu Zakariya al-Britani, suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week who was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release. The Islamic State group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani and two British security officials also confirmed the man featured in the Islamic State group video was a 50-year-old formerly Briton formerly known as Ronald Fiddler and as Jamal al-Harith.

