Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee
This militant photo released by Ninawa State - a media arm of the Islamic State group on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 shows Abu Zakariya al-Britani, suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week who was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release. The Islamic State group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani and two British security officials also confirmed the man featured in the Islamic State group video was a 50-year-old formerly Briton formerly known as Ronald Fiddler and as Jamal al-Harith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC