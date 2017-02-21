Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo det...

Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

This militant photo released by Ninawa State - a media arm of the Islamic State group on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 shows Abu Zakariya al-Britani, suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week who was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release. The Islamic State group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya al-Britani and two British security officials also confirmed the man featured in the Islamic State group video was a 50-year-old formerly Briton formerly known as Ronald Fiddler and as Jamal al-Harith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr... Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
News Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou... Feb 17 who cares 63
News Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be... Feb 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl... Feb 11 learntowrite 1
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... Feb 11 RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 14
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC