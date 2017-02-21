Iraqi forces push into first districts of western Mosul
Troops had recaptured Mosul airport on Thursday, an important prize in the battle to end the jihadists' control of territory in Iraq. Counter-terrorism forces managed on Friday to fully control the Ghozlani army base, pushing deeper toward the southwestern districts of Tal al-Rumman and al-Mamoun, a military spokesman said.
