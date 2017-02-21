Iran's annual exercises will be held to train in the fight against terrorism and piracy.
Dubai: Iran launched naval drills on Sunday, a naval commander said, as tensions with the United States escalated after U.S President Donald Trump put Tehran "on notice". Since taking office last month, Trump has pledged to get tough with Iran, warning the Islamic Republic after its ballistic missile test on January 29 that it was playing with fire and all U.S. options were on the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Feb 11
|learntowrite
|1
|The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i...
|Feb 11
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC