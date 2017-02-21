Iran's annual exercises will be held ...

Iran's annual exercises will be held to train in the fight against terrorism and piracy.

Dubai: Iran launched naval drills on Sunday, a naval commander said, as tensions with the United States escalated after U.S President Donald Trump put Tehran "on notice". Since taking office last month, Trump has pledged to get tough with Iran, warning the Islamic Republic after its ballistic missile test on January 29 that it was playing with fire and all U.S. options were on the table.

