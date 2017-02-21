Indonesia police shoot dead suspected militant during attack

Indonesian police said they shot and killed a suspected militant in the West Java capital of Bandung on Monday after his bomb exploded in a vacant lot and he fled into a municipal building and set it alight. National police chief Tito Karnavian said the man was a member of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, which was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.