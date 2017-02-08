In suppressed letter, alleged mastermind tells Obama 9/11 was Americaa s fault
Khalid Sheik Mohammed poses for the International Committee of the Red Cross at at the U.S. Navy Base in GuantA namo Bay, Cuba, in this undated photo. Khalid Sheik Mohammed sits at a defense table wearing a camouflage vest in front of military judge U.S. Army Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|4 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|17
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Wed
|Jeremy
|49
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|"Oklahoma City" Proves Depressingly Relevant
|Tue
|WarForOil
|2
|5Kellyanne Conwaya s a Bowling Green massacrea ...
|Tue
|nat'l prayer conv...
|12
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Tue
|SnowFlake
|4
|Paul Ryan says Iran nuclear deal will stay in p...
|Mon
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|14
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC